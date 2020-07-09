UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US Officials Discussed Afghanistan Bounties Allegations - Ambassador Antonov

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 02:30 AM

Russia, US Officials Discussed Afghanistan Bounties Allegations - Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russia and the United States maintain close contacts on Afghanistan and have extensively discussed media allegations of bounties offered to Taliban militants to kill American soldiers, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"We are in close contact with our American official colleagues and we are of course discussing all issues regarding this provocation published by some mass media in the United States," Antonov said in a National Interest forum on Wednesday. "I would like to totally reject all accusations against the Russians.

We are not interested in victory of terrorism in Afghanistan."

He added that Russia has always been ready to assist the US in its fight against terrorism in Afghanistan.

Last month, media reported citing unnamed US officials that Russia paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate American troops in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump called the article a hoax while White House officials and senior US military leaders publicly said the intelligence was not convincing.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Russia White House Trump United States Media All

Recent Stories

Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to ..

1 hour ago

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

3 hours ago

UAE Begins Using Police Dogs to Detect COVID-19 Am ..

1 hour ago

Israel May Start Annexation of Palestinian Lands S ..

1 hour ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

4 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.