Russia, US Officials Discussed Afghanistan Bounties Allegations - Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russia and the United States maintain close contacts on Afghanistan and have extensively discussed media allegations of bounties offered to Taliban militants to kill American soldiers, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"We are in close contact with our American official colleagues and we are of course discussing all issues regarding this provocation published by some mass media in the United States," Antonov said in a National Interest forum on Wednesday. "I would like to totally reject all accusations against the Russians.

We are not interested in victory of terrorism in Afghanistan."

He added that Russia has always been ready to assist the US in its fight against terrorism in Afghanistan.

Last month, media reported citing unnamed US officials that Russia paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate American troops in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump called the article a hoax while White House officials and senior US military leaders publicly said the intelligence was not convincing.