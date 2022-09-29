Russia, US, Other Nations Must Collectively Confirm Nuclear War Cannot Be Fought - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Russia, the United States, and other countries must agree in a joint statement that a nuclear war cannot be fought, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an op-ed published by the National Interest.

"I believe that any American will see eye-to-eye with me that we must not allow the explosive situation of the 1960s to repeat," Antonov wrote in the piece published on Wednesday. "It is important that not only Russia and the United States, but also other nuclear states, confirmed in a common statement that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."