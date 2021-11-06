Russia, US Plan to Hold Meeting on Visa, Embassies by November End - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Russia and the United States are planning to hold a meeting on visas and embassies before the end of this month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Saturday.

"I can confirm, in the next two weeks, before the end of November," Ryabkov said, when asked about the potential time of the meeting.

According to the deputy foreign minister, the consultations will help "review all visa-related issues and the entire pool of issues related to the operation of diplomatic and consular missions as well as other sore points in bilateral relations."

The meeting is expected to take place in a third country and will be attended by the heads of relevant departments of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department.