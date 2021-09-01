Russia, US Preparing New Contacts on Cybersecurity - Lavrov

Russia and the United States are preparing new contacts on cybersecurity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Russia and the United States are preparing new contacts on cybersecurity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"In general terms [Russia and the US] spoke about the need to establish a dialogue on cybersecurity.

This is another topic on which we could not agree with Washington for several years. Such contacts on this issue are also being prepared now. Therefore, there is reason to believe that in some areas we will slightly reduce tension in the international arena," Lavrov told students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

The Russian foreign minister also said that Moscow and Washington will continue dialogue on strategic stability.