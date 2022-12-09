Russia-US Prisoner Exchange Took Place, So Parties Found Common Ground - Businessman Bout

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The exchange of prisoners between Russia and the United States took place, which means that the parties were able to find common ground, Russian businessman Viktor Bout said on Friday.

On Thursday, the US and Russia exchanged Bout for US basketball player Brittney Griner in a one-for-one prisoner swap. Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton said later in the day that the prisoner swap between the United States and Russia was an "American surrender."

"I think that since the deal took place, it means that some points of contact were found that could satisfy the two sides.

Otherwise, this deal would not have taken place," Bout told RT, commenting on statements that the exchange was a sign of US weakness.

In late July, Western media reported that the United States had proposed to Russia that Moscow and Washington exchange Bout, sentenced in 2012 to 25 years in a US prison on charges of conspiring to murder US citizens, export anti-aircraft missiles and financially support terrorism, for US Marine Paul Whelan, sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in a Russian prison for spying, and Griner, sentenced in 2022 to nine years for illegally bringing cannabis oil to Russia.