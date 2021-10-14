Russia, US Reach Some Understanding on Continuation of Contacts at Highest Level - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland have reached some understanding regarding the continuation of bilateral contacts at the highest level, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland have reached some understanding regarding the continuation of bilateral contacts at the highest level, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Indeed, yesterday, when Ushakov received Nuland, this was on the agenda.

They have managed to reach some understanding on the continuation of contacts at the highest level. These understandings will be specified and we will inform you about it in a timely manner," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether the sides reached some understanding on a meeting between the Russian and US presidents anytime soon, the spokesman said there was an understanding of the prospects for continuing the dialogue at the highest level in foreseeable future.