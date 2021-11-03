UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Ready To Agree On Most Pressing Issues - Deputy Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:52 PM

Russia, US Ready to Agree on Most Pressing Issues - Deputy Foreign Minister

Moscow and Washington have shown that they are ready to take responsibility and agree on the most pressing issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Moscow and Washington have shown that they are ready to take responsibility and agree on the most pressing issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

On November 3, the First Committee of the UN General Assembly dealing with disarmament and international security issues supported the draft Russian-US resolution on cybersecurity, which states the need to prevent the use of information resources and technologies for criminal and terrorist purposes.

"Against the general negative background of Russian-US relations, reaching an agreement with the United States on the development of a single text of the resolution is in itself a rather nontrivial political move on our part. It becomes even more important if we take into account the context of our interaction with Washington in the area of cybersecurity," Syromolotov said.

The true strength of diplomacy, according to the deputy minister, "lies in the ability of the most ardent opponents to overcome fundamental differences and find mutually acceptable pragmatic solutions."

"We have always emphasized that we are ready for a balanced, non-politicized dialogue with the US side on international cybersecurity issues both on a bilateral basis and on international platforms.

Specific proposals for the restoration of cooperation between our countries are set out in detail in the corresponding statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin dated September 25, 2020. In this regard, it is gratifying to note that we are recording a gradual convergence of positions on the prospects for building further cooperation in this area," he said.

The introduction on behalf of the two countries of the draft resolution in the First Committee of the UN General Assembly was a clear example of this, he said.

"We note with satisfaction that, despite the 'tangle' of internal contradictions and the general political situation, Washington has shown a constructive approach and noticeable flexibility in agreeing the above-mentioned document, and also took into account the provisions that are fundamentally important for Russia," the diplomat said.

"Thus, we managed to send to the world an important signal that our countries can and are ready to take responsibility and agree on the most pressing issues, including in the area of international cybersecurity," Syromolotov added.

Related Topics

Assembly Terrorist Resolution World United Nations Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United States September November Criminals 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech str ..

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech strawberry farm in Al Ain

40 minutes ago
 UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in ..

UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in life sciences sector

40 minutes ago
 Prices of commodities to be halved if looted natio ..

Prices of commodities to be halved if looted national wealth brought back: Chaud ..

30 seconds ago
 Egyptian Leader Orders Gov't to Start Relocation t ..

Egyptian Leader Orders Gov't to Start Relocation to New Administrative Capital i ..

31 seconds ago
 Allegations That Gazprom Provoked Increase in Gas ..

Allegations That Gazprom Provoked Increase in Gas Prices in Europe Strange - Top ..

33 seconds ago
 First time in history trucks from Pak-Uzbek sides ..

First time in history trucks from Pak-Uzbek sides bring goods to increase transi ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.