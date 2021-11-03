Russia, US Ready to Agree on Most Pressing Issues - Deputy Foreign Minister

Moscow and Washington have shown that they are ready to take responsibility and agree on the most pressing issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik

On November 3, the First Committee of the UN General Assembly dealing with disarmament and international security issues supported the draft Russian-US resolution on cybersecurity, which states the need to prevent the use of information resources and technologies for criminal and terrorist purposes.

"Against the general negative background of Russian-US relations, reaching an agreement with the United States on the development of a single text of the resolution is in itself a rather nontrivial political move on our part. It becomes even more important if we take into account the context of our interaction with Washington in the area of cybersecurity," Syromolotov said.

The true strength of diplomacy, according to the deputy minister, "lies in the ability of the most ardent opponents to overcome fundamental differences and find mutually acceptable pragmatic solutions."

"We have always emphasized that we are ready for a balanced, non-politicized dialogue with the US side on international cybersecurity issues both on a bilateral basis and on international platforms.

Specific proposals for the restoration of cooperation between our countries are set out in detail in the corresponding statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin dated September 25, 2020. In this regard, it is gratifying to note that we are recording a gradual convergence of positions on the prospects for building further cooperation in this area," he said.

The introduction on behalf of the two countries of the draft resolution in the First Committee of the UN General Assembly was a clear example of this, he said.

"We note with satisfaction that, despite the 'tangle' of internal contradictions and the general political situation, Washington has shown a constructive approach and noticeable flexibility in agreeing the above-mentioned document, and also took into account the provisions that are fundamentally important for Russia," the diplomat said.

"Thus, we managed to send to the world an important signal that our countries can and are ready to take responsibility and agree on the most pressing issues, including in the area of international cybersecurity," Syromolotov added.