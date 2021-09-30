UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Ready To Work On Strategic Stability Talks Despite Many Differences - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:07 PM

Russia, US Ready to Work on Strategic Stability Talks Despite Many Differences - Ryabkov

Russia and the United States have made "slow progress" in their strategic stability talks as many differences remain, but both countries share the desire to continue working on solving the issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after Russian-US strategic stability talks in Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russia and the United States have made "slow progress" in their strategic stability talks as many differences remain, but both countries share the desire to continue working on solving the issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after Russian-US strategic stability talks in Geneva.

Ryabkov noted that despite existing differences, there is "a desire and readiness to move the process forward."

"More precisely, to define the limits of what is possible and at least begin to identify points of joint interest, which are very few so far," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Progress Geneva United States Share

Recent Stories

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

11 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdulla ..

53 minutes ago
 Russia's Level of Participation in G20 Summit Stil ..

Russia's Level of Participation in G20 Summit Still Under Consideration - Ryabko ..

44 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend open ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Duba ..

1 hour ago
 Russia Expects Canada to Transfer Materials on Dec ..

Russia Expects Canada to Transfer Materials on Deceased Ex-Nazi Oberlander

47 seconds ago
 Guterres Says 'Shocked' by Ethiopia's Decision to ..

Guterres Says 'Shocked' by Ethiopia's Decision to Expel 7 UN Officials

49 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.