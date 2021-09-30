Russia, US Ready to Work on Strategic Stability Talks Despite Many Differences - Ryabkov

Russia and the United States have made "slow progress" in their strategic stability talks as many differences remain, but both countries share the desire to continue working on solving the issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after Russian-US strategic stability talks in Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russia and the United States have made "slow progress" in their strategic stability talks as many differences remain, but both countries share the desire to continue working on solving the issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after Russian-US strategic stability talks in Geneva.

Ryabkov noted that despite existing differences, there is "a desire and readiness to move the process forward."

"More precisely, to define the limits of what is possible and at least begin to identify points of joint interest, which are very few so far," he said.