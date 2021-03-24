UrduPoint.com
Russia, US Realize No Alternative To Interim Government In Afghanistan Exists - Moscow

Russia, US Realize No Alternative to Interim Government in Afghanistan Exists - Moscow

Russia and the United States, as well as their Pakistani and Chinese partners, understand that there is no alternative to the interim government in Afghanistan, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Wednesday

"As far as we understand with the United States, as well as Pakistani and Chinese partners, there is no alternative to [the interim government]," Kabulov said at a briefing organized by the Rossiya Segodnya international information agency.

According to the official, the necessity to create a coalition interim government is provided by the fact that the conflicting sides in Afghanistan must stop killing each other and find a formula for governing the country.

"But this does not mean at all that we are imposing this solution to the Afghans. We're talking about a way out - if someone could offer us a better way out that nobody else did, we'd be happy.

Therefore, the it is up to the Afghans themselves to decide what kind of a government it will be, what formula, composition and balance of forces will be in this government," Kabulov added.

He noted that during the recent Moscow meeting on Afghanistan Russia and the United States were constructively working "to encourage all Afghan parties to hold their own, closed, inter-Afghan behind-the-scenes meetings."

On March 18, the Moscow-sponsored meeting brought together the so-called extended troika � Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan � as well as Afghan political forces and the Taliban. In the joint statement after the talks, the four major foreign stakeholders urged the Afghan warring sides to reduce violence and immediately engage in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve the conflict.

