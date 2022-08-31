UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Recently Repeatedly Discussed Arms Control Via Working Channels - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Russian and the United States have repeatedly discussed arms control through the working channels recently, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"Recently, the topic has been repeatedly discussed through working channels.

I hope that we are in the phase of launching consideration of the prospects for holding the next meeting of the bilateral consultative commission within the framework of the START treaty," Ryabkov told reporters.

