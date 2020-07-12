UrduPoint.com
Russia-US Relations Almost At Their Lowest Point - Kremlin Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) Bilateral relations between Russia and the United States are almost at their lowest point, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Our relations remain at almost their lowest point. The state of bilateral relations is very bad, as well as the multilateral situation when it comes to arms control and strategic security," Peskov said during an appearance on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Communication between Moscow and Washington remains limited and it is still unclear if it will be possible to prolong existing arms control agreements, particularly as the US continues to insist on China's participation in any future deals, Peskov added,

"Our two countries have the largest nuclear arsenals. None of the other countries, including China, a country which the US is trying to invite into the negotiations, can be compared to us in terms of their arms stocks," the spokesman said.

The New START treaty, the only remaining arms control agreement between Moscow and Washington, is set to expire in February 2021. The United States is keen to involve China in future arms control agreements, although officials in Beijing have expressed no desire to negotiate.

Representatives from Russia and the United States held talks in late June to discuss the potential for extending the treaty. Another round of negotiations may take place in late July-early August, and US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea once again stated that China would be invited. 

