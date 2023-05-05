Russia-US Relations at Dangerous Point - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The relations between Russia and the United States are currently at a dangerous point and on the "edge" of an open conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We are working to keep relations with the United States from falling into the abyss of open, armed conflict.

We are already on the brink, on the edge of this abyss," Ryabkov told Russia's Channel One broadcaster.

Ryabkov added that it is impossible to explain why the US behaves so angrily towards Russia, and Moscow calls on Washington to come to its senses.