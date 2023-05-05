UrduPoint.com

Russia-US Relations At Dangerous Point - Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Russia-US Relations at Dangerous Point - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The relations between Russia and the United States are currently at a dangerous point and on the "edge" of an open conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We are working to keep relations with the United States from falling into the abyss of open, armed conflict.

We are already on the brink, on the edge of this abyss," Ryabkov told Russia's Channel One broadcaster.

Ryabkov added that it is impossible to explain why the US behaves so angrily towards Russia, and Moscow calls on Washington to come to its senses.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States From

Recent Stories

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral t ..

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neya ..

UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first person to pra ..

2 hours ago
 Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administ ..

Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administration

2 hours ago
 US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Esp ..

US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Espionage Law - State Dept.

2 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provide ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provided to Ukraine Exists But 'Extre ..

2 hours ago
 Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.