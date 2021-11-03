Russia-US Relations More Dangerous Today Than During Cold War - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The state of Russian-US relations is more dangerous and riskier today than during the Cold War period due to the absence of clear rules and frameworks, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"Today's state of Russia-US relations is more dangerous because of the fact that at that time there were clear frameworks and clear rules. Now, there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding all these and this is quite risky," Ryabkov said during the Fort Ross Dialogue.

The diplomat reaffirmed Russia's commitment to preventing any risk of unintended use of nuclear weapons as well as to diminishing probability of deliberate use of them.

Earlier in the day, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held talks with CIA Director William Burns in Moscow to discuss bilateral relations.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden met in Geneva on June 16. The top-level summit resulted in a landmark agreement to launch negotiations on strategic stability.