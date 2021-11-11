Russia-US Relations Still in Crisis - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia-US relations are still in crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russia-US relations are still in crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"The crisis did not stop. The series of contacts that have taken place recently is in itself positive as a fact, but in fact we have identified areas where dialogue with the United States is productive," Ryabkov told reporters.