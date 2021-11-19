UrduPoint.com

Russia-US Relations To Severe If Congress Adopts Resolution On 2024 Election - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 11:27 AM

Russia-US Relations to Severe if Congress Adopts Resolution on 2024 Election - Lawmaker

Relations between Moscow and Washington will break if the US Congress adopts a resolution on the non-recognition of the 2024 election in Russia if Vladimir Putin runs for president, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Relations between Moscow and Washington will break if the US Congress adopts a resolution on the non-recognition of the 2024 election in Russia if Vladimir Putin runs for president, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier this week, two members of the US Congress have introduced a resolution to end the US recognition of Putin as president of Russia if he remains in power after 2024.

"I am convinced that this document will not pass. But if the resolution is adopted, it will severe relations between Russia and the United States," Dzaharov said.

Meanwhile. The deputy speaker of the Russian upper house Konstantin Kosachev called the US' resolution "pure interference" in Russia's internal affairs

Related Topics

Election Resolution Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United States Chamber Congress

Recent Stories

PM to review construction work on Farash Town Apar ..

PM to review construction work on Farash Town Apartments

9 minutes ago
 China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago
 Brazil reports 12,301 cases of coronavirus and 293 ..

Brazil reports 12,301 cases of coronavirus and 293 COVID deaths in 24 hours

13 minutes ago
 RPT - US Filed No Charges Against Russian Communit ..

RPT - US Filed No Charges Against Russian Community Council Over FARA Concerns - ..

23 seconds ago
 RPT - Russiagate Collapse Could Restrain Team Bide ..

RPT - Russiagate Collapse Could Restrain Team Biden in High-Level Talks With Mos ..

25 seconds ago
 Patriots defense clamps down in 25-0 NFL win over ..

Patriots defense clamps down in 25-0 NFL win over Falcons

28 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.