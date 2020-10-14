UrduPoint.com
Russia-US Relations Unlikely To Change Significantly After November Election - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:26 PM

Ussia's principled position is to cooperate with the future US president, however regardless of the US election results, relations with Washington will not change dramatically, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia's principled position is to cooperate with the future US president, however regardless of the US election results, relations with Washington will not change dramatically, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin has said that we will cooperate with the president, with the administration that will receive the support of the American people, and this is our principled position. We don't need to change anything here ... but we can be sure about one more thing - the situation in our relations will not change dramatically. There may be some nuances in one direction or another," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian radio broadcasters, including Sputnik.

The United States is set to hold a presidential election on November 3.

