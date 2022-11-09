Russia-US Relations Will Remain Bad Regardless of US Midterm Election Results - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Relations between Russia and the United States will remain bad for the time being, so it is not necessary to exaggerate the importance of US midterm elections, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"I cannot say that we stopped doing everything and watched (the elections). We have a lot of things to do that are important to us.

But, of course, we carefully analyze the incoming information. These elections are important. But on the other hand, I probably will not be mistaken if I say that it is not necessary to seriously exaggerate the importance of these elections in the short and medium term for the future of our bilateral relations. These elections cannot essentially change anything. We still have relations and they will remain bad," Peskov told a briefing.

Earlier in day, the voting in the US congressional elections ended.