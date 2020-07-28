Russia, US Resume Arms Control Talks in Vienna on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Russia and the United States will continue arms control talks on Tuesday, in a bid to keep limits on nuclear warheads after their landmark New START treaty expires next year.

Technical working groups will meet in the Austrian capital Vienna for three-day consultations that will follow up on June 22 talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and the US special presidential envoy, Marshall Billingslea.

The US Department of State said its delegates will continue pushing for a trilateral pact with China to replace the 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. China and Russia have repeatedly rejected this effort as unrealistic.