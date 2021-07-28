Russia-US Security Equation Must Include Entire Spectrum of Strategic Weapons - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The security equation that Russia proposes to work out with the United States should involve the entire spectrum of strategic weapons, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik in an interview.

"[Russian] President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Foreign Ministry have repeatedly spoken about Russian priorities. And the Americans are also familiar with our proposals... Our proposal on the new security equation is based on taking into account the entire spectrum of nuclear and non-nuclear offensive and defensive weapons. We believe that it is important for the two sides to focus on first strike counterforce capabilities that can reach targets on the territory of the opposite side," Antonov said.