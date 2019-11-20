Russia, US Share Common Interests, Moscow Eager to Continue Cooperation - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia wants to cooperate with the United States as both countries share many common interests in different fields, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the Russia Calling! investment forum in Moscow

"How are we going to develop our relations? I believe that we have many common interests with the United States. The United States is a great country. We have always respected the US, we were allies twice during two world wars. This is our common history; moreover, a positive history. Of course, we want to cooperate in the technological area, as well as in the economy in general," Putin said.

He also stated that the two countries already collaborated on international security, economy and energy issues.

"To my mind, we have shared interests in the economy as well. And definitely in the energy sector. We have shared interests in ensuring international security. Nevertheless, Russia and the US are the largest nuclear powers. Today this is our reality," the Russian president said.

Both countries also cooperate in combating terrorism, and are joining forces to counter organized crime in Syria, he added.