Russia, US Should Consider Convening Joint Meeting of Foreign, Defense Ministers - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russia and the United States should consider convening a joint meeting of ministers of defense and external affairs, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"It would be reasonable to consider convening a joint meeting of foreign and defense ministers.

Such a setting contact would provide impetus for other channels of communication," Antonov said at the Cosmos Club discussions on Thursday, as quoted by the Russian Embassy's Facebook page.

Speaking about the bilateral security dialogue, the diplomat stressed the need to "take into account emerging military technologies and other factors affecting strategic security."