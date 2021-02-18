Russia, US Should Get Back to Discussing Cyber Controls - Gottemoeller

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The United States and Russia need to resume talks on cyber controls, Rose Gottemoeller, a former undersecretary of state for arms control and international security at the US State Department, has told RIA Novosti.

She said controls in the cyber sphere had recently been mentioned by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

"Sergey Ryabkov brought up this matter in his recent interview, so I was wondering actually if he was placing cyber controls in the same basket as we think more of arms control. I do agree that we need to get back to these discussions," Gottemoeller said.

The former US chief lead negotiator for the New START nuclear arms control treaty between the US and Russia said the two countries had made some progress in talks on a set of basic rules of the game and trust-building measures.