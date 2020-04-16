UrduPoint.com
Russia, US Should Help Each Other During Pandemic: Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:43 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the global coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for his country to work together with the United States, the Kremlin said Thursday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the global coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for his country to work together with the United States, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"President Putin believes this pandemic is the time to help each other," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to send ventilators to Russia.

