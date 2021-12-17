(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russia and the United States should not deploy missiles banned by The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in areas where they can hit targets on each other's territory, the draft agreement on security guarantees proposed by Moscow and published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday said.

"The Parties shall undertake not to deploy ground-launched intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles outside their national territories, as well as in the areas of their national territories, from which such weapons can attack targets in the national territory of the other Party," the document read.

"The Parties shall eliminate all existing infrastructure for deployment of nuclear weapons outside their national territories," the draft agreement added.