UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Should Not Deploy INF-Banned Missiles Near Each Other's Territory - Draft Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 04:16 PM

Russia, US Should Not Deploy INF-Banned Missiles Near Each Other's Territory - Draft Deal

Russia and the United States should not deploy missiles banned by The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in areas where they can hit targets on each other's territory, the draft agreement on security guarantees proposed by Moscow and published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russia and the United States should not deploy missiles banned by The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in areas where they can hit targets on each other's territory, the draft agreement on security guarantees proposed by Moscow and published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday said.

"The Parties shall undertake not to deploy ground-launched intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles outside their national territories, as well as in the areas of their national territories, from which such weapons can attack targets in the national territory of the other Party," the document read.

"The Parties shall eliminate all existing infrastructure for deployment of nuclear weapons outside their national territories," the draft agreement added.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Nuclear United States All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia's Internet Regulator Demands Restoring RT a ..

Russia's Internet Regulator Demands Restoring RT auf Sendung's Channel Access

2 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

2 minutes ago
 Uncertainty prevails in market despite SBP assuran ..

Uncertainty prevails in market despite SBP assurance on interest rates: Mian Zah ..

34 minutes ago
 Cuba's crude oil production increases in 2021

Cuba's crude oil production increases in 2021

12 minutes ago
 Crime control meeting held

Crime control meeting held

12 minutes ago
 Czech Presdient Zeman Approves Composition of New ..

Czech Presdient Zeman Approves Composition of New Government Headed by Petr Fial ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.