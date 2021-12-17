Russia and the United States should refrain from flying nuclear and non-nuclear heavy bombers outside their airspace, the draft agreement on security guarantees proposed by Moscow and published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russia and the United States should refrain from flying nuclear and non-nuclear heavy bombers outside their airspace, the draft agreement on security guarantees proposed by Moscow and published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday said.

"The Parties shall refrain from flying heavy bombers equipped for nuclear or non-nuclear armaments or deploying surface warships of any type, including in the framework of international organizations, military alliances or coalitions, in the areas outside national airspace and national territorial waters respectively, from where they can attack targets in the territory of the other Party," the document read.