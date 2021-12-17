UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Should Not Use Other Countries To Prepare Attacks On Each Other - Draft Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 04:41 PM

Russia, US Should Not Use Other Countries to Prepare Attacks on Each Other - Draft Deal

Russia and the United States should not use the territory of other countries to prepare attacks on each other, the draft agreement on security guarantees proposed by Moscow and published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russia and the United States should not use the territory of other countries to prepare attacks on each other, the draft agreement on security guarantees proposed by Moscow and published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday said.

"The Parties shall not use the territories of other States with a view to preparing or carrying out an armed attack against the other Party or other actions affecting core security interests of the other Party," the document read.

"The Parties shall refrain from deploying their armed forces and armaments, including in the framework of international organizations, military alliances or coalitions, in the areas where such deployment could be perceived by the other Party as a threat to its national security, with the exception of such deployment within the national territories of the Parties," the draft agreement added.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia United States From Agreement

Recent Stories

Malaysia reports 4,262 new COVID-19 infections, to ..

Malaysia reports 4,262 new COVID-19 infections, total deaths pass 31,000 mark

26 seconds ago
 Belarus jails activist for 13 years over protests

Belarus jails activist for 13 years over protests

2 minutes ago
 Putin tells pope they can jointly 'protect Christi ..

Putin tells pope they can jointly 'protect Christians'

3 minutes ago
 Russia, US Should Not Fly Heavy Bombers Outside Th ..

Russia, US Should Not Fly Heavy Bombers Outside Their Airspace - Moscow's Draft ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia's Internet Regulator Demands Restoring RT a ..

Russia's Internet Regulator Demands Restoring RT auf Sendung's Channel Access

25 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.