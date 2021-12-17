Russia, US Should Not Use Other Countries to Prepare Attacks on Each Other - Draft Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russia and the United States should not use the territory of other countries to prepare attacks on each other, the draft agreement on security guarantees proposed by Moscow and published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday said.

"The Parties shall not use the territories of other States with a view to preparing or carrying out an armed attack against the other Party or other actions affecting core security interests of the other Party," the document read.

"The Parties shall refrain from deploying their armed forces and armaments, including in the framework of international organizations, military alliances or coalitions, in the areas where such deployment could be perceived by the other Party as a threat to its national security, with the exception of such deployment within the national territories of the Parties," the draft agreement added.