Russia, US Should Talk About Hypersonic, Other High-Precision Non-Nuclear Weapons- Antonov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:00 AM

Russia, US Should Talk About Hypersonic, Other High-Precision Non-Nuclear Weapons- Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Russia and the United States should discuss hypersonic and other high-precision non-nuclear weapons, Russian Ambassador in Washington said in a speech on Monday.

"I believe it would be important to talk about hypersonic and other high-precision non-nuclear weapons, including unmanned systems, with an emphasis on those that can be used for strategic missions," Antonon told an annual meeting of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies Advisory Council at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey .

