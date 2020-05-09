Russia, US Should Use WWII Cooperation Experience to Counter Modern Threats - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Russia and the United States should use their experience of cooperation in World War II to counter modern global threats, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in statement on Friday.

The anniversary of victory in WWII is observed annually on May 8 in Europe and May 9 in post-Soviet countries.

"The meeting between the Soviet and US soldiers at the Elbe river on April 25, 1945, became a symbol of our brotherhood-in-arms," Antonov said. "The event was immortalized at the National World War II Memorial. I am confident that this cooperation experience should be used to counter modern global threats"

The ambassador said the Great Patriotic War cost the USSR around 27 million lives.

"The Soviet people managed not only to defend independence of their Motherland, but also saved many European nations from annihilation by Nazis, making the decisive contribution to the Victory," he said.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump visited the WWII memorial where he met a US veteran who participated in the D-Day invasion and another who sent the coded message about the unconditional surrender of Germany.