Russia, US Should Zero Out Restrictions Related to Diplomatic Missions Work - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik that will be reasonable for both Moscow and Washington to zero out on a reciprocal basis existing limitations concerning the operations of diplomatic missions.

"This topic is at the center of the bilateral agenda.

The presidents agreed on this," Antonov said, when asked if normalization in the work of diplomatic missions should be expected in the near future.

"The foreign ministries of the two countries continue working on this. We proceed from the need of "nullifying" on a reciprocal basis the existing restrictions on the activities of each other's foreign missions. It would seem that what could be simpler? ... Alas, no light is visible at the end of the tunne," Antonov continued.