Russia, US So Far Make No Progress On Functionality Of Diplomatic Missions - Kremlin

Wed 08th December 2021 | 07:17 PM

Russia and the United States so far made no progress on the functionality of diplomatic missions, but this difficult dialogue will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

"So far, no progress has been made on the functioning of diplomatic missions.

President (Vladimir) Putin generally suggested that the Russian side is reacting rather flexibly, and we proposed annulling all mutual restrictions on the work of diplomats, but the American side has not yet been ready to substantively discuss this. Therefore, the difficult conversation will continue," Peskov in an interview with the 5TV broadcaster.

