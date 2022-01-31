UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Square Off At UN Over Ukraine Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Russia, US square off at UN over Ukraine crisis

Russia and the United States faced off Monday at the UN Security Council over Moscow's troop buildup on the Ukrainian border, as Western nations intensified their high-stakes diplomatic push to avert open conflict in Europe

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Russia and the United States faced off Monday at the UN Security Council over Moscow's troop buildup on the Ukrainian border, as Western nations intensified their high-stakes diplomatic push to avert open conflict in Europe.

With tensions soaring, the United States has declared itself ready to push back against any "disinformation" Moscow puts forward in one of the most closely watched United Nations sessions in years.

The US-requested meeting, which began around 1530 GMT, came with fears growing of an imminent incursion into Ukraine, despite Kremlin denials.

Russia tried to block the 15-member Council from holding the meeting at all -- with its envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya accusing the United States of trying to "whip up hysteria" by pushing a Security Council debate.

But Washington's UN envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Moscow's troop buildup justified the move, and Russia's blocking move was rejected with 10 out of 15 members backing Washington.

"This is the largest... mobilization of troops in Europe in decades," the ambassador said. "And as we speak, Russia is sending even more forces and arms to join them." She told the Council Russia's military buildup had been paired with "aggressive rhetoric" as part of an escalation often seen from Russia when it seized Crimea in 2014.

And she accused Russia of planning to build its military force in Belarus to 30,000 within weeks as a part of its threat to Ukraine.

In parallel with the UN meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was preparing for fresh talks Tuesday with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov -- the latest of a flurry of diplomatic contacts between Moscow, Washington and Brussels over Ukraine, and broader European security concerns.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Brussels Belarus United States Border All From

Recent Stories

Criminal record management system inaugurated in d ..

Criminal record management system inaugurated in district West

28 seconds ago
 ANF foils drug smuggling bid

ANF foils drug smuggling bid

30 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 1,411 ..

COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 1,411 others

31 seconds ago
 Lebanon busts suspected Israeli 'spy networks'

Lebanon busts suspected Israeli 'spy networks'

33 seconds ago
 Moldovan Opposition Using Energy Crisis to Boost P ..

Moldovan Opposition Using Energy Crisis to Boost Political Capital - Prime Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 Le Pen's Niece Backing Zemmour Not Enough to Prop ..

Le Pen's Niece Backing Zemmour Not Enough to Prop Him Up in Presidential Race - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>