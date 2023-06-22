Russia, US Still Exchanging Arms Control Data 'Occasionally'- Deputy Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russia and the United States still exchange information related to arms control from time to time, but the dialogue in general remains very limited and covers only the work of embassies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We exchange signals with Washington occasionally. They, I think, have a good idea of the essence of our position. We, of course, have familiarized ourselves with White House representatives' public statements," Ryabkov told reporters.

The dialogue is "purely situational" at the moment, covering chiefly each other's embassies, and "there are no grounds now for any additional steps," the diplomat continued.

He said it was Washington that was refusing a "serious discussion of any other topics," whereas Russia remains open to dialogue and its stance on arms control dialogue has remained unchanged.

"We are ready for dialogue, we are open to discussing all issues related to strategic stability, but on an equal basis, not as selectively as suggested by our opponents, primarily the United States, but taking into account all the factors affecting strategic stability.

The main obstacle, I repeat once again, is the hostile course of the US and NATO toward Russia," Ryabkov said.

Once the US and NATO abandon their "fundamentally hostile course," it will become possible for Russia to resume full implementation of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the Russian diplomat said, adding, however, that he considers this a "very remote" prospect.

In February, Russia suspended its participation in New START, the last arms control deal remaining between the world's two largest nuclear powers. Moscow stressed that it was not withdrawing from the treaty completely and would continue to abide by the limits for nuclear missiles and warheads prescribed in the treaty.