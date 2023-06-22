Open Menu

Russia, US Still Exchanging Arms Control Data 'Occasionally'- Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Russia, US Still Exchanging Arms Control Data 'Occasionally'- Deputy Foreign Minister

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russia and the United States still exchange information related to arms control from time to time, but the dialogue in general remains very limited and covers only the work of embassies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We exchange signals with Washington occasionally. They, I think, have a good idea of the essence of our position. We, of course, have familiarized ourselves with White House representatives' public statements," Ryabkov told reporters.

The dialogue is "purely situational" at the moment, covering chiefly each other's embassies, and "there are no grounds now for any additional steps," the diplomat continued.

He said it was Washington that was refusing a "serious discussion of any other topics," whereas Russia remains open to dialogue and its stance on arms control dialogue has remained unchanged.

"We are ready for dialogue, we are open to discussing all issues related to strategic stability, but on an equal basis, not as selectively as suggested by our opponents, primarily the United States, but taking into account all the factors affecting strategic stability.

The main obstacle, I repeat once again, is the hostile course of the US and NATO toward Russia," Ryabkov said.

Once the US and NATO abandon their "fundamentally hostile course," it will become possible for Russia to resume full implementation of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the Russian diplomat said, adding, however, that he considers this a "very remote" prospect.

In February, Russia suspended its participation in New START, the last arms control deal remaining between the world's two largest nuclear powers. Moscow stressed that it was not withdrawing from the treaty completely and would continue to abide by the limits for nuclear missiles and warheads prescribed in the treaty.

Related Topics

NATO World Exchange Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear White House United States February All From

Recent Stories

What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

5 minutes ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

26 minutes ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

54 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 ‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

16 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

16 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

16 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

16 hours ago

More Stories From World