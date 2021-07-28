UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US Still Have Plenty Of Work After Geneva Strategic Stability Talks - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:19 PM

Russia, US Still Have Plenty of Work After Geneva Strategic Stability Talks - Ryabkov

It is too early to say that following the meeting in Geneva on strategic stability, the Russian and US delegations were able to agree on a certain goal; the parties still have a lot of work to do, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who headed the Russian delegation at the meeting, said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) It is too early to say that following the meeting in Geneva on strategic stability, the Russian and US delegations were able to agree on a certain goal; the parties still have a lot of work to do, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who headed the Russian delegation at the meeting, said on Wednesday.

"The topic of organizing diplomatic contacts at different levels depends, first of all, on the content, on the goal that we set for ourselves. But after the first meeting of delegations, I probably cannot talk about agreeing on a goal.

This was basically impossible. We are at the very beginning of the journey," Ryabkov said.

He stressed that both Russia and the United States had their own vision.

"But we are now looking for how we can now bring these approaches closer. This is exactly what the negotiators and teams on both sides should be doing at our level. And yet, the outcome of today's discussions is rather more positive," Ryabkov added.

Related Topics

Russia Geneva United States All

Recent Stories

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Austria Thursday

35 minutes ago

Torrential rains play havoc in various parts of AJ ..

39 seconds ago

US Focuses on Ransomware in Cybersecurity Talks, I ..

41 seconds ago

US Did Not Try to Impose Its Approach to Strategic ..

44 seconds ago

US Imposes Syria-Related Sanctions on 8 Individual ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.