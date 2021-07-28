Russia, US Still Have Plenty of Work After Geneva Strategic Stability Talks - Ryabkov

It is too early to say that following the meeting in Geneva on strategic stability, the Russian and US delegations were able to agree on a certain goal; the parties still have a lot of work to do, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who headed the Russian delegation at the meeting, said on Wednesday

"The topic of organizing diplomatic contacts at different levels depends, first of all, on the content, on the goal that we set for ourselves. But after the first meeting of delegations, I probably cannot talk about agreeing on a goal.

This was basically impossible. We are at the very beginning of the journey," Ryabkov said.

He stressed that both Russia and the United States had their own vision.

"But we are now looking for how we can now bring these approaches closer. This is exactly what the negotiators and teams on both sides should be doing at our level. And yet, the outcome of today's discussions is rather more positive," Ryabkov added.