UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-US Sting Nabs S.American Drug Dealers: FSB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:56 PM

Russia-US sting nabs S.American drug dealers: FSB

Russia said Tuesday it had dismantled an international drug smuggling network as part of a collaborative operation with the United States, in a rare show of cooperation between Washington and Moscow.

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Russia said Tuesday it had dismantled an international drug smuggling network as part of a collaborative operation with the United States, in a rare show of cooperation between Washington and Moscow.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had carried out a multi-stage mission with the US Department of Justice that ended with the seizure of 330 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1 billion.

Video released by the FSB to Russian media showed plainclothes agents dragging suspects from cars as well as boxes of confiscated cash and drugs.

The security agency said in a statement that the joint-US operation had disrupted "a transnational criminal community that specialised in smuggling cocaine from South America to Russia and other European states." The mission elapsed in several stages beginning in May this year in Saint Petersburg and concluded with the discovery of a cache in the Moscow region last month, the FSB said.

The operation was a rare example of cooperation between Russia and the United States, which share a deep and mutual distrust over a range of issues including election meddling and hacking.

Lawmakers in Washington said earlier this month that Russia was behind a recent massive cyber attack on US government institutions, allegations that Russia said lacked evidence.

The two countries are also struggling to find common ground on the renewal of the New START nuclear arms control treaty which expires in February, 2021.

President Vladimir Putin said this month that Russia's ties with the United States were unlikely to improve under the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

jbr/as/pma

Related Topics

Election Attack Moscow Russia Drugs Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin Petersburg United States February May Criminals Media From Government Share Billion Hacking

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters continues as the ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews SAA&#039;s repor ..

15 minutes ago

Three COVID patients from UK found to have new var ..

4 minutes ago

800 drugs addicts rescued, 10,000 poor persons pro ..

4 minutes ago

India Confirms Lowest Daily Increase of COVID-19 C ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Chief Praises Role of Science in Overcoming Cu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.