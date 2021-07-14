UrduPoint.com
Russia-US Strategic Stability Consultations To Be Held In 1 Week - Sources

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:17 PM

Consultations between Russia and the United States on the strategic stability will be held in a week, Russian diplomatic sources said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow calls for discussing all types of weapons

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Consultations between Russia and the United States on the strategic stability will be held in a week, Russian diplomatic sources said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow calls for discussing all types of weapons.

Sources from the Russian delegation told reporters that this was stated by the Russian side at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Dushanbe.

Russia and the US start "consultations on strategic stability, at which both sides will outline their vision of the work ahead, in a week," sources said.

Moscow calls for discussing all types of weapons without exception that in one way or another affect strategic stability, including nuclear and non-nuclear strategic weapons, offensive and defensive weapons that affect the state of global security and strategic stability, the sources added.

