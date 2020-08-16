Russia-US Strategic Stability Meeting Should Be Focused on Nuclear Carriers - Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Russia considers it important to focus on nuclear carriers during consultations with the United States on strategic stability, scheduled for August 16-18, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday.

"It is extremely important for us to convey to our colleagues from the United States the necessity to consider all the factors affecting strategic stability.

We cannot limited the topics to warheads or transparency. We need to focus on [nuclear] carriers. It is necessary to clearly fix the relation between strategic offensive and defensive weapons," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

According to the diplomat, it is necessary to clearly present the importance of discussing, in the course of further dialogue, a number of subjects, concerning, first of all, promising systems created in the United States, which directly affect strategic stability.