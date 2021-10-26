Russia-US Strategic Stability Talks Developing in Right Direction - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Russia-US strategic talks are of a professional nature and moving in a right direction, Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

"The key achievement of the (Putin-Biden) presidential meeting was the adoption of a statement on strategic stability and the agreement to launch a professional meaningful dialogue," Antonov told the annual meeting of the International Advisory Council of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.

"On September 30, Geneva hosted the second round of consultations between the interagency delegations led by deputy foreign ministers. The conversation is developing in the right direction and of a professional and substantive nature. An important result already achieved thus far is the definition of the goal of the strategic dialogue," he added.

The ambassador noted that Russia eyes a legally binding agreement on strategic stability with the US, but does not rule out other formats.