Russia-US Summit Will Not Become Historic - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The Wednesday summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will not be historic and no breakthroughs should be expected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the fact that the meeting takes place is an achievement in itself.

"No, it cannot become historical. No breakthroughs should and cannot be expected, the situation in Russian-American relations is too difficult," Peskov told the Rossiya One Broadcaster, adding that the fact that two presidents decided to meet and open discuss issues "is an achievement in itself."