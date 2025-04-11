Russia, US swap prisoners in push for closer ties

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A Los Angeles-based ballet dancer released by Russia as part of a prisoner swap landed safely in the United States Thursday night, the second swap under President Donald Trump as Moscow and Washington push to rebuild ties.

Ksenia Karelina, a US-Russian dual national convicted in Russia of "treason" over a one-time donation worth around $50 to a pro-Ukraine charity, landed at Joint Base Andrews just before 11:00 pm local time Thursday (0300 GMT).

Karelina descended the stairs of the jet plane where she was greeted by several loved ones -- including her boyfriend, South African boxer Chris van Heerden -- who applauded and shouted "welcome home!" before embracing her.

In return, Washington freed Arthur Petrov, a Russian-German national accused of illegally exporting US-made electronics to manufacturers supplying the Russian military.

The exchange took place at an airport in Abu Dhabi, where a dozen people wearing suits were present, video posted by Russia's FSB security service showed.

Trump has sought to reset ties with Moscow since taking office, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine three years ago plunged bilateral relations to their lowest point since the Cold War.

Trump said Karelina's case was brought to his attention by the president of the UFC mixed martial arts league and that the United States then asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to free her.

"She is now out, and that was good. So we appreciate that," Trump told reporters at a cabinet meeting.

"We hope that we're going to be able to make a deal relatively soon with Russia and Ukraine to stop the fighting. It's so senseless," Trump said.

The FSB video showed Petrov seated on a plane after he was freed, telling an unseen interviewer that he had not slept for two days but otherwise had no complaints.

Petrov, arrested in Cyprus in 2023 and extradited to the United States, was facing 20 years in a US jail.