Russia-US Talks Advanced Understanding of Issues Where Cooperation Needed - Billingslea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control, Ambassador Marshall Billingslea, said during a virtual panel discussion on Wednesday that Russia-US talks in Vienna have advanced the understanding of the issues where the two countries need to collaborate.

"Our discussions in Vienna... with the Russians were productive and I think have moved us forward in an understanding of the issues where we can work together and those issues that still separate us," Billingslea said.