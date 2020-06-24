UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-US Talks Advanced Understanding Of Issues Where Cooperation Needed - Billingslea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Russia-US Talks Advanced Understanding of Issues Where Cooperation Needed - Billingslea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control, Ambassador Marshall Billingslea, said during a virtual panel discussion on Wednesday that Russia-US talks in Vienna have advanced the understanding of the issues where the two countries need to collaborate.

"Our discussions in Vienna... with the Russians were productive and I think have moved us forward in an understanding of the issues where we can work together and those issues that still separate us," Billingslea said.

Related Topics

Vienna

Recent Stories

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

43 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

43 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

58 minutes ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

1 hour ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus crisis slowing global education rate: ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.