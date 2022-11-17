UrduPoint.com

Russia-US Talks On New START To Be Held In Cairo From Nov 29 To Dec 6- Russian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Russia-US Talks on New START to Be Held in Cairo From Nov 29 to Dec 6- Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) A meeting of the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will be held in Cairo from November 29 to December 6, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We still have contacts with the Americans on other lines, including the so-called bilateral consultative commission on the START Treaty this is from November 29 to December 6, the event will be held in Cairo," Ryabkov told the RTVI broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Cairo November December Event From

Recent Stories

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

40 seconds ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

5 minutes ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

34 minutes ago
 Sanam Jung shares teaser of her upcoming show “P ..

Sanam Jung shares teaser of her upcoming show “Pyari Mona”

51 minutes ago
 Pakistani origin American Journalist Amna Nawaz to ..

Pakistani origin American Journalist Amna Nawaz to host “PBS NewsHour”

2 hours ago
 Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup wil ..

Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup will get more than Rs10 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.