Russia-US Talks on New START to Be Held in Cairo From Nov 29 to Dec 6- Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) A meeting of the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will be held in Cairo from November 29 to December 6, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We still have contacts with the Americans on other lines, including the so-called bilateral consultative commission on the START Treaty this is from November 29 to December 6, the event will be held in Cairo," Ryabkov told the RTVI broadcaster.