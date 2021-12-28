UrduPoint.com

Russia-US Talks On Security Guarantees May Take Place On Jan 10 - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russia confirms that negotiations with the United States on security guarantees may take place on January 10 and with NATO on January 12 but final agreement on dates is not reached yet, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that these dates are being considered, but there is no final agreement," Ryabkov said.

The Russian diplomat mentioned that Moscow has sent proposals on the agenda of negotiations to Washington but the US is talking about some abstractions.

"Now we see references to unnamed representatives of the US administration that they imply a discussion of both Ukraine and arms control. What is arms control? This is some kind of abstraction," Ryabkov said, adding that Moscow believes that draft agreements "presented by Russia" should be discussed.

