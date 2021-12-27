Russia-US Talks on Security Guarantees to Be Held After New Year Holidays - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Talks between Russia and the United States on security guarantees will be held after the New Year holidays, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We will conduct the main round of negotiations with the United States, which will take place immediately after the end of the New Year holidays," Lavrov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

The Russian foreign minister also said that Moscow awaits NATO's response on the question should military officials be included in delegations at negotiations.