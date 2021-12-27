UrduPoint.com

Russia-US Talks On Security Guarantees To Be Held After New Year Holidays - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

Russia-US Talks on Security Guarantees to Be Held After New Year Holidays - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Talks between Russia and the United States on security guarantees will be held after the New Year holidays, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We will conduct the main round of negotiations with the United States, which will take place immediately after the end of the New Year holidays," Lavrov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

The Russian foreign minister also said that Moscow awaits NATO's response on the question should military officials be included in delegations at negotiations.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Holidays United States YouTube

Recent Stories

Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 2022

Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 2022

30 minutes ago
 Russia Calls on US to Consider Security Guarantees ..

Russia Calls on US to Consider Security Guarantees Issue 'Now' - Foreign Ministr ..

32 minutes ago
 National Rehmatal-Lil-Aalameen Authority Conferenc ..

National Rehmatal-Lil-Aalameen Authority Conference on Wednesday

32 minutes ago
 China's Xinjiang posts foreign trade growth with E ..

China's Xinjiang posts foreign trade growth with EU in Jan.-Nov.

32 minutes ago
 PFA fines five shopkeepers for selling adulterated ..

PFA fines five shopkeepers for selling adulterated milk

32 minutes ago
 Woman's body found in sargodha

Woman's body found in sargodha

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.