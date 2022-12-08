Russia-US Talks on Strategic Arms Reduction Paused, Not Terminated - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Russia-US talks on strategic arms reduction have been paused, not terminated, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"I think this is a correct assessment - they have been paused, they have not been stopped. We have postponed the meeting of the bilateral consultative commission on strategic offensive arms reduction, we have not canceled it," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya daily.