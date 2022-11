Russia-US Talks Taking Place in Ankara on Monday at Initiative of Washington - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and the United States are holding talks in Ankara on Monday, which were initiated by Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Russia and the United States are holding talks in Ankara on Monday, which were initiated by Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that CIA director William Burns is meeting his Russian counterpart Sergey Naryshkin in Ankara on Monday for talks on detained US citizens and nuclear risks.

"Yes, we confirm that Russian-US talks are taking place in Ankara today. It was an initiative of the American side. We cannot say anything about their content," Peskov said.