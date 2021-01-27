Russia, US to Continue Contacts on UNSC Five Summit - Kremlin

Russia and the United States will continue discussing a potential summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden had a phone conversation.

Putin's proposal for a summit of China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States was one of the topics discussed.

"It will remain under consideration, and Russia and the US will remain in contact on this matter," Peskov told reporters.