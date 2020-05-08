Russia, US to Continue Dialogue on Strategic Stability, Arms Control Soon - Ryabkov

Moscow and Washington will continue their contact on strategic stability and arms control in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Sputnik, noting that the country welcomes the United States' desire to establish dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Moscow and Washington will continue their contact on strategic stability and arms control in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Sputnik, noting that the country welcomes the United States' desire to establish dialogue.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have recently discussed strategic stability over the phone, after which Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump touched upon the matter as well.

"The continuation of strategic stability and arms control dialogue with the United States has recently been raised during all the high- and top-level contacts between our countries.

We see this as a manifestation, by the US side, of a certain interest in driving the dialogue from the deadlock. Of course, we welcome this," Ryabkov said, adding that "contacts will continue at other levels in the near future."

He noted, however, that Washington had not declared an intention to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, expiring next year, in the recent phone talks with the Russian leadership.