Russia, US to Discuss Different Aspects of Upcoming Geneva Summit - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russia and the United States will discuss various aspects of the meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, including the format, participation of delegations, adoption of documents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"The details have not been determined yet.

We will discuss it," Peskov said, answering whether the meeting between Putin and Biden would take place one-on-one or with the participation of delegations, and whether any documents would be signed following the meeting.

There is no clarity about Putin's contacts in Switzerland, in addition to the meeting with Biden, Peskov said.

"It is not yet clear about the meetings," Peskov said, answering whether the Russian president was planning contacts with the Swiss leadership during his visit to Geneva.