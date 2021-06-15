UrduPoint.com
Russia, US To Discuss Unresolved Diplomatic Issues During Geneva Summit - Kremlin Aide

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

Russia, US to Discuss Unresolved Diplomatic Issues During Geneva Summit - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Unresolved diplomatic issues in the US-Russian relations, including the practice of arresting Russian citizens in third countries, will be discussed at the top-level Geneva summit, Russian presidential foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said.

The first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will take place on Wednesday in the Swiss city of Geneva.

"The illegal seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the United States and the deteriorating conditions for the operation of our foreign missions will be discussed. The issue of illegal arrests of our citizens at US requests in third countries will also be addressed. Since 2008, there have been about 60 such cases [of arrests]," Ushakov told reporters.

When asked about the possibility of releasing the US citizens detained in Russia, including Paul Whelan, who was convicted of espionage, Putin's aide said that these issues were being discussed at the level of foreign ministries.

"Among the agreed [summit] topics I specifically named unresolved issues in bilateral relations. There are many issues," the senior official said.

Ushakov added that since 2014, the US has imposed a myriad of sanctions and made many "various completely unjustified steps" with regard to the work of diplomatic missions.

"Moreover, our property was stolen there [in the US], which was officially recorded everywhere, there are agreements. There is a lot to discuss, and all this will be discussed under the theme of 'unresolved issues of bilateral relations,'" the Kremlin aide said.

