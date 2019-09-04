Russia, US to Hold Counter terrorism Consultations in Vienna on Monday - Foreign Ministry

Russia and the United States will hold counterterrorism consultations in Vienna on September 9, a spokesperson for Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik

Russia and the United States will hold counterterrorism consultations in Vienna on September 9, a spokesperson for Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik.

"A consultative meeting of the coordinators of the Russian-American counterterrorism dialogue will be held in Vienna on September 9.

Russia and the United States will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov and Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan [respectively]," he said.

The two countries regularly maintain a counterterrorism dialogue, with the latest such consultations held in the Austrian capital in December.

The news also comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that talks were underway on convening another US-Russia-Israel meeting of national security advisers in Jerusalem in the coming weeks.